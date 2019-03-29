Turkey will honor deal to purchase Russia’s S-400s – FM Cavusoglu

Turkey’s Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has said the deal to purchase S-400 defense systems from Russia will be honored, and that Ankara has met its obligations to be part of the US F-35 fighter aircraft program. Speaking in Antalya at a news conference with Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov, Cavusoglu also said Turkey had no intention of selling the S-400s to another country. Turkey and Russia are discussing delivery times, the minister said According to him, the US is making contradictory statements over the F-35 program. Four US senators on Thursday introduced a bill to prohibit the transfer of F-35s to Turkey until the US government certifies that Ankara will not take delivery of a the S-400 system, Reuters reported.