US watchdog warns peace with Taliban won’t resolve crises in Afghanistan

A US watchdog has said that Afghanistan will remain dependent on international donors and foreign help even after a peace deal with the Taliban is reached. The Special Inspector General for Afghan Reconstruction (SIGAR) monitors billions of dollars in US aid to the country. In a new report issued on Thursday, it identifies what it believes are the main high-risk areas for Afghanistan. SIGAR chief John F. Sopko urged policymakers to plan for the “day after,” saying a peace agreement won’t automatically resolve Afghanistan’s many crises, AP said. Concerns include widespread insecurity, underdeveloped civil policing capability, endemic corruption, a sluggish economy, the Taliban-run narcotics trade and threats to women’s rights. The reintegration of as many as 60,000 heavily armed Taliban fighters and their families back into Afghan society would be a key concern, the watchdog warned.