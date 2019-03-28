UNSC adopts French-drafted resolution to combat terrorist financing

The UN Security Council unanimously adopted on Thursday a resolution aimed at strengthening global efforts to combat the ways that terrorist groups raise funds to finance their operations. The French-drafted resolution orders all countries to ensure that their domestic laws are sufficient to prosecute and penalize those responsible for directly or indirectly financing “terrorist organizations or individual terrorists for any purpose.” It also demands that the UN’s 193 member states ensure that all measures they take to combat terrorism and its financing comply with international humanitarian, human rights and refugee law, AP said.