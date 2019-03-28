Albania opposition protesters trying to storm parliament

Albanian opposition protesters on Thursday made further attempts to enter the parliament by force, demanding the government’s resignation and an early election. A few thousand center-right Democratic Party-led protesters used smoke bombs and projectiles, and repeatedly clashed with police in an attempt to break the cordon protecting the parliament building where the weekly session was held, AP said. Police refrained from using tear gas, which they had deployed in previous rallies. The opposition accuses the leftist Socialist Party government of Prime Minister Edi Rama of being corrupt and linked to organized crime, which the government denies. Opposition lawmakers resigned en masse in February. Since then, opposition supporters have repeatedly tried to enter the parliament or government buildings.