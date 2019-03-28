Seoul vows to facilitate N. Korea’s denuclearization, thanks Moscow, Beijing for assistance

Seoul is thankful to Russia, China and Japan for their assistance in the process of the Korean Peninsula’s nuclear disarmament, South Korean Prime Minister Lee Nak-yeon said on Thursday. “I thank China, Russia and Japan for their support and I also count on their more constructive role,” Lee told the opening ceremony of the key part of the Boao Forum for Asia in south China’s Hainan Province. “In our turn, we will constantly make efforts in this direction,” TASS quoted the official as saying. “We see a positive tendency towards peace but unfortunately, the situation has reached a deadlock,” he said, citing the failed Hanoi summit between North Korea and the United States. “However, I’m convinced that our peninsula is heading towards peace.”