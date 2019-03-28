EU Commission needs ‘yes’ on Brexit from UK parliament

The EU’s executive said on Thursday that if Britain fails to ratify its divorce agreement this week, Brexit will only be postponed until April 12. European Commission spokesman Margaritis Schinas was commenting on indicative votes in the UK parliament that produced no clear majority for any Brexit option, Reuters reports. “If the withdrawal agreement is not ratified by the end of this week, Article 50 will be extended to April 12 and it is now for the UK government to inform about how it sees the next steps,” Schinas said. “We counted eight ‘noes’ last night, now we need a ‘yes’ on the way forward.”