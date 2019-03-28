Britain’s govt-led board rebukes Huawei over ‘security failings’

Britain has publicly chastised China’s Huawei Technologies for failing to fix long-standing security flaws in its mobile network equipment and revealed new “technical issues.” The company is battling Western allegations that Beijing could use its gear for spying. The government-led board that oversees vetting of Huawei gear in Britain said in a report published on Thursday that continued problems with the company’s software development had brought “significantly increased risk to UK operators.” The board also said that Huawei had made “no material progress” addressing security flaws. The officials added that they didn’t have confidence in Huawei’s capacity to deliver on proposed measures to address “underlying defects.” Huawei said in a statement that the issues identified in the report “provide vital input for the ongoing transformation of our software engineering capabilities.”