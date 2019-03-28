Thailand’s pro-army party wins popular vote in general election – officials

Thailand’s pro-army Palang Pracharat Party won the popular vote in Sunday’s general election with 8.4 million ballots, the Election Commission has said. On Thursday, it released unofficial results of the first election since a military coup in 2014. The main opposition, Pheu Thai Party, whose elected government was toppled in the coup, got 7.9 million votes, the commission said. The results represented 100 percent of the ballots counted but would remain unofficial until final results are announced on May 9. The commission has not announced the full number of seats for each party in the 500-seat House of Representatives. Results for the lower house’s 350 directly elected “constituent seats” showed Pheu Thai with 137 and the Palang Pracharat with 97. The remaining 150 House of Representatives seats are allocated according to a formula involving the total number of votes for each party. Both Palang Pracharat and Pheu Thai have claimed they have a mandate to form the next government, Reuters said.