President Tsai confirms Taiwan asks to purchase advanced new fighter jets, tanks from US

Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen has confirmed her government is asking to purchase advanced new fighter jets and tanks from the US. If approved, the move could set off new tensions between the US and China. Speaking during a visit to Hawaii on Wednesday, Tsai said requests have been submitted for F-16V fighters and M1 Abrams tanks, AP reports. The new weaponry would “greatly enhance our land and air capabilities, strengthen military morale, and show to the world the US commitment to Taiwan’s defense,” Tsai said. The US is Taiwan’s main supplier of defensive weapons, despite the lack of formal diplomatic ties.