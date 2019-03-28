Pompeo teases new NATO actions against Russia over Ukraine

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has said that Washington together with its allies at NATO would unveil a fresh series of actions against Russia next week in response to Moscow's involvement in Ukraine and, in particular, over the in the Kerch Strait standoff. "When the Russians captured sailors in the Sea of Azov, we've done a great deal of work to try to push against that. We need to do more," Pompeo said Wednesday. He referred to the November 25 incident, when Ukrainian military vessels sailed into the Russian territorial waters near Crimea. The Russian coast guard fired at the ships after they ignored repeated warnings to stop, injuring six Ukrainian crew members. It was revealed afterwards that the vessels carried more ammunition than usual and had weapons systems in 'combat-ready' mode.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!