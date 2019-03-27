Pompeo’s visit ‘was not beneficial’ for Lebanon, says parliament speaker Berri

The two-day visit of US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was “not beneficial” for Lebanon, Nabih Berri, the country’s parliament speaker, has said. “Nothing has changed and nothing will change. Pompeo has not provided Lebanon with anything. The only thing he took with him from Lebanon was the statement he brought,” Berri said in remarks published by al-Joumhouria daily on Wednesday. Washington’s stances are consistent with the Israeli position regarding the maritime border and offensive position against Hezbollah, the speaker noted. Berri said the visit is “something of the past which will be eventually forgotten.” Over the weekend, Pompeo discussed the repatriation of Syrian refugees, the demarcation of maritime borders, and other issues with Lebanese officials.