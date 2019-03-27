Russia must get out of Venezuela, all options open - Trump
HomeNewsline

Kazakhstan’s military helicopter with 13 people on board crashes during exercises

Published time: 27 Mar, 2019 15:29 Edited time: 27 Mar, 2019 15:48
Get short URL

A Mi-8 military helicopter with 13 people on board crashed on Wednesday in Kazakhstan during exercises, the Defense Ministry said. The incident occurred when the helicopter was flying from Aktau to Shymkent as part of a group of four military helicopters, according to the military. There were casualties, but that it was not yet clear how many, the ministry said. The  helicopter crashed and completely burned down in the Zhalagash district of the Kyzylorda region, Sputnik reported, citing Kazakh Emergencies Committee spokesman Nursultan Nurakhmetov.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies