Kazakhstan’s military helicopter with 13 people on board crashes during exercises

A Mi-8 military helicopter with 13 people on board crashed on Wednesday in Kazakhstan during exercises, the Defense Ministry said. The incident occurred when the helicopter was flying from Aktau to Shymkent as part of a group of four military helicopters, according to the military. There were casualties, but that it was not yet clear how many, the ministry said. The helicopter crashed and completely burned down in the Zhalagash district of the Kyzylorda region, Sputnik reported, citing Kazakh Emergencies Committee spokesman Nursultan Nurakhmetov.