Germany to spur development of LNG terminals to diversify energy supply – minister

Chancellor Angela Merkel’s Cabinet has agreed upon measures to spur the development of terminals to import liquefied natural gas in an effort to diversify the energy supply, according to the economy minister. The regulatory changes will put more cost burden on the transmission system operators to build the link to LNG terminals, putting them on similar footing as incoming pipelines, Peter Altmaier said on Wednesday. “For Germany’s gas supply security, it is important to be able to use many supply routes and sources,” including the delivery of LNG by ship, AP quoted Altmaier as saying. Washington, which wants to sell more LNG to Germany, has criticized Berlin’s plans to go ahead with the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project with Russia.