Opposition parties urge Egyptians to vote against amendments extending president’s term

A coalition of opposition parties has urged Egyptians to vote against constitutional amendments that would potentially allow President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi to remain in power until 2034, AP reported. Egypt’s parliament overwhelmingly approved a package of constitutional changes last month, and the amendments will now face a national referendum, which is expected to be held in the coming weeks. The Civil Democratic Movement, which includes secular and left-leaning political parties, on Wednesday decried the changes, saying the amendments “will establish dictatorship and autocracy.” The amendments “will demolish liberties, democracy and the existence of a civil state,” according to spokesman Magdi Abdel-Hamid. Opposition leaders say they have accepted invitations from the parliament speaker to present their arguments on the amendments, but they do not have enough power in the assembly to block them.