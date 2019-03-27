Pakistan moves to cool row over PM Khan’s ‘misinterpreted’ comments on Kabul

Islamabad has moved to cool a row with Afghanistan over reported comments by Prime Minister Imran Khan that were taken to suggest that Kabul should set up an interim government to help smooth peace talks with the Taliban. The comments, made to Pakistani journalists on Monday, prompted a furious reaction in Afghanistan and led to Kabul recalling its ambassador in protest at what it described as “irresponsible” remarks. It was the third time in just over a month that Kabul has demanded an explanation from Islamabad over comments related to peace talks aimed at ending 17 years of war in Afghanistan, Reuters reports. The Pakistani Foreign Ministry on Wednesday issued a statement saying that Khan’s comments, reported in various forms by Pakistani media outlets, had been taken out of context and misinterpreted.