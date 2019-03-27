EU suspends naval patrols in Libya migrant rescue operation over Rome objection

The European Union will suspend ship patrols that have rescued tens of thousands of migrants since 2015 in the Mediterranean and brought them to Italy, after deep resistance by Rome, AFP reported on Wednesday. EU diplomats agreed that the operation would be officially extended six months beyond its March 31 expiry date, but no longer deploy ships and instead rely on air missions and coordination with Libya. The government in Rome has insisted it should not have to carry the burden of dealing with migrants rescued at sea. Rome has also blocked non-government organizations from disembarking migrants rescued at sea in Italian ports.