Russia condemns NATO airstrike that killed 13 civilians in Afghanistan

Moscow strongly condemns the international coalition’s airstrike in the Afghan province of Kunduz that claimed the lives of 13 civilians, the Russian Foreign Ministry has said. “We strongly condemn another crime committed by NATO troops on Afghan soil. We join the UN mission’s call for conducting a thorough investigation and demand that the perpetrators be brought to justice,” the ministry said in a statement on Tuesday. It added that Russia is “outraged by the fact that none of the previous incidents of this kind have been investigated properly and no one got the punishment they deserved.” Ten of those killed in the airstrike were children who belonged to the same family. The fact that the airstrike was carried out amid negotiations between the US and the Taliban on ways of achieving a peaceful settlement in Afghanistan, makes it even more cynical, according to the ministry.