Thailand’s opposition parties ‘form alliance,’ want end of military rule

Thailand’s opposition “democratic front” of seven parties on Wednesday claimed it had won a majority in the lower house of parliament after a messy election. The opposition alliance says it has the right to try to form a government after five years of military rule, but it would still fall short of being able to elect a prime minister, Reuters said. Under the laws written by the ruling military junta, the party or coalition picking a prime minister requires a combined majority in the upper and lower houses of parliament. With unofficial results of Sunday’s vote still delayed, the ruling junta showed no sign giving up its goal to keep former army chief and coup leader Prayuth Chan-ocha in the premiership.