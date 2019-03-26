EU Commission ignores US calls to ban Huawei in 5G telecom systems blueprint

The European Commission has ignored US calls to ban Chinese tech supplier Huawei as it announced a series of new cybersecurity recommendations for next-generation mobile networks, AP said. In its guidance for the rollout of ultrafast fifth-generation, or 5G, telecom systems across the EU, the Commission on Tuesday urged member states to assess cyber threats to the 5G infrastructure in their national markets. That information should then be shared among EU countries as part of a coordinated effort to develop a “toolbox of mitigating measures” by the end of the year to combat cybersecurity risks. Washington has been lobbying allies in Europe to shun Huawei over concerns about cyber espionage.