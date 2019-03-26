Gaza violence could turn catastrophic, UN Middle East envoy warns

The UN envoy for the Middle East warned Tuesday of catastrophic consequences from escalating violence in Gaza as Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas continued to exchange fire despite a ceasefire deal. Nickolay Mladenov told the Security Council that a “fragile calm” had returned to the region but that the situation remained “extremely tense” following reports that Hamas had agreed to a truce, AFP said. “I am concerned that we may once again be facing another very dangerous escalation of violence in Gaza with potentially catastrophic consequences,” Mladenov told a council meeting on the Middle East. “The last two days have shown how precipitously close we came to the brink of war once again.” Israel kept up airstrikes on Gaza into Tuesday and Palestinian militants launched new rockets despite the ceasefire claim. The UN is working with Egypt to ensure the truce takes hold to avoid the outbreak of a fourth war in the Palestinian enclave.