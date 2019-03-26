Greece hands protest note to Turkish envoy over incident with PM Tsipras’ helicopter – reports

Athens reportedly handed a protest note on Tuesday to a Turkish envoy over an incident with Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras’ helicopter. The PM said the previous day that Turkish jets buzzed his helicopter as he was flying to a Greek island to mark the anniversary of the 1821 uprising against Ottoman rule. “They forced the helicopter I was on to maneuver low until Greek jets intercepted the forces violating our national air space,” Tsipras said. He was speaking on the island of Agathonisi, a few miles from Turkey’s Mediterranean coast. Officials in Ankara said there was no attempt to intercept his flight, Reuters reported.