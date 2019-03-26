Yemenis hold mass rally in Sanaa to mark 4th anniversary of war

Yemenis held a mass rally in the capital Sanaa on Tuesday to mark the fourth anniversary of a war that has killed tens of thousands of people and pushed the country to the brink of starvation, Reuters said. The rally was a show of support for the Houthi movement as the UN pushes ahead with tough talks with the group and the Saudi-backed government to find a political solution to the conflict. Mohammed Ali al-Houthi, the head of the Houthis’ Supreme Revolutionary Committee, denounced the US decision to recognize Israel’s sovereignty on the Golan Heights. The Houthis have controlled the capital and Yemen’s largest populated areas since 2014 when they ousted the government of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi.