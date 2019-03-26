EU lawmakers vote to scrap seasonal clock changes from April 2021

The European Parliament voted on Tuesday to scrap the practice of moving clocks forward by an hour in spring then back again in the autumn in the bloc from April 2021. European Union lawmakers voted by 410 to 192 in favor of ending the practice of seasonal time shifts. The vote is not the last word on the issue but will form the basis of discussions with EU countries to produce a final law. The countries involved have yet to take a stance. The European Commission proposed in September ending the practice after an EU-wide opinion survey showed a large majority in favor of doing so. The survey generated 4.6 million responses, with 84 percent of respondents wanting to end seasonal clock changes, Reuters reports.