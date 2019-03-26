Moscow calls on Israel, Palestine to resume ceasefire amid rising Gaza tensions

Moscow is calling on Israel and Palestine to immediately resume the ceasefire, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday. “We call on the Israelis and the Palestinians to exercise restraint and immediately resume the ceasefire,” the ministry said, commenting on the rising tensions in the Gaza Strip. There is a need to resume the Israeli-Palestinian negotiation process based on decisions made by the US Security Council and General Assembly and the Arab Peace Initiative in order to stop the spiral of violence, the statement reads. “Moscow is deeply concerned about a new round of tensions that may lead to a large-scale armed conflict,” according to the ministry.