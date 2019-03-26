Macron meets Xi, calls on China, EU ‘to strengthen multilateralism’

French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday acknowledged historic rivalries between the European Union and China as he called on both to strengthen multilateralism, Reuters said. “We would like to make progress renovating multilateralism. We have divergences, obviously in the history of humanity power does not go without rivalry, none of us are naive,” Macron said. “But we respect China and are determined to have dialogue and cooperation,” he added. The president made the statement in Paris after meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and EU Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker.