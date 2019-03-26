Gulf states reject Washington’s decision on Golan Heights

Four Gulf Arab states – all regional allies of Washington that host American troops – on Tuesday rejected a US decision to recognize Israel’s sovereignty over the Golan Heights. Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Qatar and Kuwait criticized the move by President Donald Trump to recognize Israel’s 1981 annexation, and said the territory was occupied Arab land. The decision “will have significant negative effects on the peace process in the Middle East and the security and stability of the region,” a statement released by Saudi Arabia’s state news agency SPA said. It described Monday’s declaration as a clear violation of the UN Charter and of international law. Kuwait and Bahrain said they regretted the decision. Qatar called on Israel to end its occupation of the Golan Heights and comply with international resolutions.