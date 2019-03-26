US envoy for N. Korea in Beijing to coordinate policies

US Special Envoy for North Korea Stephen Biegun is visiting Beijing to coordinate policies with China, the US Embassy said on Tuesday. The trip comes a month after the failure of a denuclearization summit between Washington and Pyongyang. Biegun is here to “continue US-China coordination on policies related to North Korea,” a US Embassy spokesman told AFP. The visit overlaps with the arrival of an unidentified high-ranking North Korean, who was greeted by Chinese government officials and Pyongyang’s envoy to China on Tuesday, Yonhap reported.