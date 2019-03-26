Caracas says 2 jets with Russian military personnel arrived with Maduro's approval

The two aircraft that were reported to have brought Russian troops and some 35 tons of cargo to Venezuela over the weekend arrived in the Latin American country with the full knowledge of the Venezuelan government, the president of that country's National Constituent Assembly, Diosdado Cabello, told the broadcaster Venezolana de Television on Monday. He said that the planes, reportedly an Il-62 and an An-124, landed after receiving a permit from the “only legitimate government” of Venezuela. AP reported earlier this week that the servicemen had arrived to discuss maintenance of Russia-made equipment, training and strategic matters. Moscow has not commented on the reports so far.

to RT newsletter to get stories the mainstream media won’t tell you.