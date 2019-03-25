Kosovo PM fires official from ethnic Serb minority after NATO ‘genocide’ remark

Kosovo’s Prime Minister Ramush Haradinaj has fired a deputy justice minister, who is a member of the ethnic Serb minority, after she described NATO’s intervention 20 years ago as an act of “genocide” on Serbia. Haradinaj said on Monday he'd fired Vesna Mikic because of her “unacceptable” comment in a Facebook post, AP reports. On Sunday, Serbia commemorated the 20th anniversary of the NATO intervention in Kosovo as an aggression. Kosovo hailed it as the beginning of its “national liberation.” Belgrade does not recognize Kosovo’s 2008 declaration of independence.