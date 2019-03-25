Israeli candidate Gantz tells US lobby he won’t hesitate to use force on Iran

Benny Gantz, who is posing a stiff challenge to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in upcoming elections, has said he will not hesitate to use force on Iran to contain the regional rival. In a speech to the US’ pro-Israel lobby AIPAC in Washington on Monday, Gantz also spelled out further his views on peace prospects with the Palestinians. Gantz insisted that Israel’s military will always control security in the West Bank, AFP reported. He said that Jerusalem – also claimed by the Palestinians – would always remain Israel’s “united and eternal capital.” The politician also said, without ruling out a Palestinian state in the West Bank, that the Jordan Valley will always be Israel’s eastern security border.