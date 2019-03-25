Turkish fighter jets ‘violate Greek airspace, welcome’ PM Tsipras’ helicopter

Greece’s Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said on Monday Turkish fighter jets harassed the helicopter he was traveling on during a visit to a remote Greek island to celebrate independence day. Tsipras said he was “welcomed” by Turkish fighter jets violating Greek airspace during his arrival on the small eastern Aegean island of Agathonissi, AP reports. The move forced the helicopter pilot to carry out low maneuvers until Greek fighter jets arrived to deflect the Turkish aircraft, according to Tsipras. Athens often complains Turkish fighter jets violate its airspace, sometimes flying directly over Greek islands.