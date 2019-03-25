French minister Loiseau to lead Macron’s campaign in European Parliament elections

France’s European affairs minister, Nathalie Loiseau, will lead President Emmanuel Macron’s campaign in European Parliament elections in May. Loiseau is expected to resign as a minister, leading to a probable government reshuffle in the coming days. The career diplomat joined Macron’s government in June 2017 and was notably involved in the country’s Brexit preparations. She will head the centrist, pro-European campaign of Macron’s party for the May 23-26 election in an effort to counter “a populist and nationalist wave” across the continent, AP said.