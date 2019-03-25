France bans Iran’s Mahan Air over ‘activities outside Europe’ – report
Published time: 25 Mar, 2019 10:54 Edited time: 25 Mar, 2019 11:21
France has revoked the license of Iranian airline Mahan Air from April 1 on its activities outside of Europe, Reuters cited three French officials as saying on Monday. The decision follows a similar German move in January. It was made on the grounds of the airline transporting military equipment and personnel to Syria and other Middle East war zones, according to two diplomatic sources. “Mahan Air can no longer serve French territory as of April 1,” a French Foreign Ministry official said.