European Commission completes ‘no-deal Brexit’ preparations

Published time: 25 Mar, 2019 11:13 Edited time: 25 Mar, 2019 11:19
The EU announced in Brussels on Monday that it has completed its preparations for Britain crashing out of the bloc without a divorce accord. The statement came as fears of a chaotic “no-deal” Brexit grow, AFP said. “As it is increasingly likely that the United Kingdom will leave the European Union without a deal on 12 April, the European Commission has today completed its ‘no-deal’ preparations,” said the commission, which is the bloc’s executive arm. The EU member states earlier agreed to postpone Brexit from its previous March 29 deadline.

