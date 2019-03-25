Thailand’s opposition Pheu Thai party leads pro-junta party in election, many seats undecided

Opposition Pheu Thai party won 138 seats in Thailand’s House of Representatives and a pro-army party 96 seats, but the winners of 150 of the lower house seats are still unclear, the Election Commission said after the country’s first vote since a 2014 coup. The overall winner of Sunday’s election may not emerge for weeks. The commission said on Monday it will announce the official results of the final 150 seats in the 500-seat parliament on May 9. The pro-army Palang Pracharat party said earlier on Monday it aims to form a government “after winning the most votes,” Reuters reports. The Pheu Thai party, linked to self-exiled former leader Thaksin Shinawatra, also said that it had opened negotiations with other anti-junta parties to try to form a government.