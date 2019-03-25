Oman allows US military to use its airports, ports

Oman has signed an agreement with the United States that would allow American ships and warplanes to take advantage of its ports and airports, according to officials. The “framework agreement” is aimed at bolstering “Omani-American military relations,” Oman news agency said on Sunday. The US forces will take advantage from the facilities offered at some of the sultanate’s ports and airports “during visits of the US military vessels and aircrafts, particularly in the port of Duqm,” the statement said. Duqm port is in southern Oman on the Arabian Sea and around 500km (310 miles) from the Strait of Hormuz. Iran has repeatedly threatened to block the strait due to tensions with Sunni-ruled Gulf nations. The US-Omani deal was signed by the defense ministries of both countries, AFP reports.