Turkey to take issue of Golan Heights to UN - Erdogan

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said that Ankara will take the issue of the Golan Heights to the United Nations after US President Donald Trump said Washington would recognize the territory as part of Israel.

He didn't go into details during the interview to broadcaster TGRT Haber.

Erdogan called Trump's actions a "gift" to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ahead of elections there. Israel occupied the Golan Heights, a Syrian territory, during the 1967 Six Day War, and effectively annexed it in 1981.