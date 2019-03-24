Honduras will move its embassy in Israel to Jerusalem

Honduras will move its embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, President Juan Orlando Hernández announced on Sunday. Speaking at the annual American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) conference in Washington DC, Hernández referred to Jerusalem as the true “capital of Israel,” and said the move will be effective “immediately.” The United States and Guatemala already made the controversial move last year. Israel and the Palestinian Authority both consider Jerusalem their capital, and the city contains sites sacred to Jews and Muslims.