Indonesia rocked by 2 earthquakes

Indonesia was struck by two earthquakes Sunday, the first measuring 5.4 magnitude hit the island of Sulawesi, some 129km (80 miles) southeast of Palu at a depth of 10km, according to the US Geological Survey. The second earthquake, 6.1-magnitude, struck in the sea some 147km off the Moluccas Islands at a depth of 37km. There were no tsunami warnings or immediate reports of damage or injury from the tremors. Sulawesi suffered a major quake and tsunami in September 2018, killing over 2,000 people and seriously injuring more than 4,000.