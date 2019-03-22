EU leaders discuss more assertive response to China’s economic power

EU leaders said on Friday the bloc must recognize that China is as much a competitor as a partner, after calls for a more assertive policy towards Beijing. The EU has sought to avoid taking sides in trade war between Washington and Beijing. However, Brussels has become increasingly frustrated by subsidies and state involvement in the Chinese economy, Reuters said. “China is a partner, but it is at the same time a competitor,” Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said, adding that the debate was long overdue. “It’s crucial that there be fair trade conditions.”