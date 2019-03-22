HomeNewsline

Sudan summons Egypt’s envoy over tender in disputed border area

Published time: 22 Mar, 2019 12:25 Edited time: 22 Mar, 2019 16:06
Sudan has summoned Egypt’s ambassador to protest Cairo’s announcement of an international tender in a disputed border area between the two nations, SUNA reported. A senior Foreign Ministry official conveyed Khartoum’s protest over Egypt’s announcement for a bid in the disputed Halayeb triangle, a point of contention between Egypt and Sudan that dates back to British colonial times. The move came days after Egypt’s Oil Ministry announced the international tender. Sudan also warned international firms from joining the bid or carrying any explorations in this area and urged Egypt to employ “peaceful means” to solve the border dispute, AP said.

