EU holds line on Golan Heights despite Trump’s move – Tusk

European Council President Donald Tusk has said the EU is holding its position on the Golan Heights despite US President Donald Trump’s move to recognize Israeli sovereignty over the territory seized in war. “The EU’s position is well know and has not changed,” Tusk said on Friday. The European Union does not recognize Israeli sovereignty over the area. France’s Foreign Ministry said that Paris does not recognize the Israeli annexation of the Golan Heights and its recognition – as called for by Trump – “is contrary to international law,” Reuters reported.