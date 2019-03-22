‘Hundreds of thousands’ of protesters demand Algerian President Bouteflika leave office – reports

Hundreds of thousands of protesters packed downtown Algiers on Friday to demand President Abdelaziz Bouteflika leave office after 20 years in power, Reuters reports. Bouteflika bowed to the protesters last week by reversing plans to stand for a fifth term. However, the president has stopped short of stepping down and said he would stay in office until a new constitution is adopted, effectively extending his present term. Algeria’s army chief said earlier the public had expressed “noble aims” during protests against Bouteflika and the ruling FLN party withdrew its support for him.