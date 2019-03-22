Egypt sees Golan Heights as occupied Syrian land – Cairo

Egypt’s Foreign Ministry said on Friday that Cairo considers the Golan Heights as occupied Syrian land. The statement rejects a call by US President Donald Trump to recognize Israeli sovereignty over the territory captured in the 1967 Middle East war. The Egyptian ministry cited UN Security Council resolution 497 of 1981 which rejected Israel’s annexation of the territory. Cairo stressed that everybody should respect the resolutions of international legitimacy and the UN Charter “in respect of the inadmissibility of acquiring land by force.”