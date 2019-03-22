Pyongyang pulls out of liaison office with South Korea – ministry

North Korea has pulled out of a liaison office with Seoul just north of their armed border. The move is seen as a setback for South Korean President Moon Jae-in’s effort to end hostility and in the wake of a failed summit between the North and the United States, Reuters said. North Korea conveyed the decision during a weekly meeting with the South on Friday morning saying it was on “instructions from a higher level,” Vice Unification Minister Chun Hae-sung said in Seoul.