Syrian govt condemns Trump’s statement on Golan Heights

Damascus strongly condemns the US president’s irresponsible statements about the occupied Golan Heights, the Syrian Foreign Ministry said on Friday. These statements confirm the US commitment to Israel and “support of its aggressive ways,” according to the statement. The US stance towards the Syrian Golan “clearly reflects its contempt for international legitimacy and its flagrant violation of international resolutions,” the ministry said. It also stressed “that the Golan was and will remain Arab and Syrian and that the Syrian people are more determined to liberate this Syrian land by all available means.” Donald Trump saidon Thursday that “after 52 years it is time for the US to fully recognize Israel’s sovereignty over the Golan Heights.”