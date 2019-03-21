Blast at chemical plant in Egypt leaves at least 12 dead – reports
Published time: 21 Mar, 2019 14:16 Edited time: 21 Mar, 2019 14:50
At least 12 people were killed on Thursday after a gas tank exploded at an Egyptian fertilizer factory on the Red Sea coast, according to a security source. The final number of casualties in Ain Sokhna has not been officially confirmed. However, AFP cited medical sources as saying that 10 bodies were found following an incident. Egypt’s official news agency MENA said a total of 15 people were killed and injured.