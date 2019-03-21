At least 45 people killed as overloaded ferry sinks in Tigris river, Iraq

At least 45 people died when an overloaded ferry sank in the Tigris river near Mosul in northern Iraq on Thursday, AFP said, citing officials. The boat was reportedly carrying families and children going to a tourist complex in Mosul during Kurdish New Year celebrations. Reuters said, citing police and medical sources, that at least 40 people died in the accident. Most of the casualties on the ferry were women and children, according to the head of Mosul’s Civil Defense Authority, Husam Khalil. So far, 12 people have been rescued, Khalil added.