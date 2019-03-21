Jordanian king vows to protect Islamic & Christian holy sites in Jerusalem

Jordan’s King Abdullah II vowed on Wednesday to keep protecting Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem, calling it a “red line” for his country. During a visit to the Zarqa governorate outside Amman, Abdullah said that he’s under pressure to alter Jordan’s historic role as custodian of the Jerusalem holy sites but said that he wouldn’t. “I will never change my position toward Jerusalem in my life,” Abdullah said. He did not specify what kind of pressure he was encountering, AP reports. A Jordanian-appointed council oversees Muslim holy sites in Jerusalem. It claims exclusive authority over the Noble Sanctuary, or Temple Mount compound and says it is not subject to Israeli jurisdiction. Tensions often escalate at the site.