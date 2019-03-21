Dutch prosecutors to charge suspect in tram attack with ‘terrorist’ killings

Dutch prosecutors will charge the suspect in a gun attack on a packed Utrecht tram with “terrorist” killings. The 37-year-old suspect will appear before a judge on Friday. He is charged with multiple murders with terrorist aims, as well as attempted murder and a terrorist threat, the public prosecution service said on Thursday. Three people were killed and seven others wounded after the shooting rampage on a tram in the central Dutch city. Prosecutors and police are still investigating whether the suspect, previously identified as Turkish-born Gokmen Tanis “acted out of a single terrorist motive or whether from personal problems in combination with radicalized ideas,” AFP reports. Police later arrested a second 40-year-old suspect in the case. “It’s being investigated whether this suspect played a supporting role in the shooting,” according to prosecutors.